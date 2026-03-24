IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH tickets go on sale today; details here

The tickets for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2026 match will go on sale today (March 24), the Bengaluru franchise announced.

Also read: IPL 2026 schedule

IPL 2026 will commence at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium with the inaugural match between RCB, the defending champions, and SRH, on Saturday (March 28).

This year, RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur. After facing SRH on March 28, RCB lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 at home.

Here is all you need to know about RCB vs SRH match ticket sales. RCB shared the following details on social media.

Where to buy tickets?

"Tickets will be available only through the official RCB website and app. Do not fall prey to fraudulent websites claiming to sell RCB tickets," RCB said.

Also read: Kohli reveals 'toughest part' of IPL 2025 final

Metro ride

All RCB match ticket holders can enjoy a complimentary metro ride on match day.

M-ticket information

Your M-ticket will show key details such as entry gate, inner gate, stand, row and seat number. The entry QR code will appear only a few hours before the gates open on match day.

Entry and exit information

“Please check the outer and inner gates printed on your ticket to ensure smooth entry and exit. Spectator entry will be only through Cubbon Road, Link Road and MG Road. No entry from Queens Road except for certain Pavilion (P) stands,” RCB said.



