IPL 2026: Full list of player trades as retention deadline ends

The player retention deadline for IPL 2026 ends today (November 15) at 5 pm, and ahead of this, franchises have finalised their player trades.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder and former captain Ravindra Jadeja is among the eight players traded among the franchises ahead of the retention’s last day.

Here is the full list of player trades ahead of IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja

Senior All-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming IPL season following a successful trade. Jadeja, who played for CSK for 12 seasons, is among the most experienced players in the league, having played over 250 games. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore.

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain and India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will now represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his existing league fee of Rs 18 crore. One of the most experienced players in the league, Samson has played 177 IPL matches. CSK will be only the third franchise of his career. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, the senior pro has represented RR in all but two seasons — 2016 and 2017 — when he played for Delhi Capitals (DC).

⁠Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran will move from CSK to RR at his existing league fee of Rs 2.4 crore following a successful trade. The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches, and RR will be his third franchise, having previously represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2019, 2023 and 2024, and CSK in the other seasons.

Mohammed Shami

Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami will turn out for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shami, the second-most expensive acquisition for SRH ahead of the IPL 2025 season at Rs 10 crore, will move to LSG at his existing fee.

The senior pacer brings a wealth of experience, having played 119 IPL matches across five franchises since making his debut in 2013. Before joining SRH, Shami was an integral part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) setup and clinched the Purple Cap in 2023 with 28 wickets in 17 matches. Although he missed the 2024 season due to injury, he enjoyed an equally impactful 2023 campaign, contributing 20 wickets to GT’s title triumph.

Mayank Markande

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), following a successful trade from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Acquired by KKR for a fee of Rs 30 lakh, Markande will join MI at his existing fee.

Markande began his IPL career with MI, representing the franchise in 2018, 2019 and 2022, before turning out for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 and 2024. He has featured in 37 IPL matches, taking 37 wickets.

Arjun Tendulkar

Bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar will represent LSG following a successful transfer from MI. Arjun will move to LSG at his existing fee of Rs 30 lakh. First picked by MI at the 2021 IPL auction, he made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2023.

Nitish Rana

Left-handed batter Nitish Rana will now represent DC following a trade from RR. He will continue at his existing fee of Rs 4.2 crore, which RR had bid for at the auction ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Rana, who has featured in over 100 games, captained KKR in 2023 when Shreyas Iyer was sidelined due to injury.

Donovan Ferreira

All-rounder Donovan Ferreira will return to his first franchise, RR, following a successful trade from DC. As per the transfer agreement, his fee has been revised from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore.