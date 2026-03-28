IPL 2026: Full list of commentators for all 12 languages; Ashwin to make debut

A star-studded commentary panel has been unveiled for IPL 2026, which begins today (March 28) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Former India spinner R Ashwin will make his IPL commentary debut as he is part of the Hindi line-up. Star Sports Network will have commentary in 12 languages for IPL 2026.

Also read: IPL 2026 complete guide

The 19th edition of the IPL will run from March 28 to May 31. Live coverage of IPL 2026 will be available on Star Sports and live streaming is on JioHotstar.

Here is the full list of commentators for IPL 2026.

English

AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Kartik, Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Danny Morrison, Darren Ganga, Nick Knight, Graeme Swann, Alan Wilkins, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Anjum Chopra, WV Raman, Raunak Kapoor, Mitchell McClenaghan, Katey Martin, Simon Katich, Harsha Bhogle, and Ravi Shastri.

Also read: Dhoni to miss first 2 weeks of IPL 2026

Hindi

Ravichandran Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sanjay Bangar, Piyush Chawla, Mohammad Kaif, Ajay Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Anant Tyagi, and Deep Dasgupta.

Tamil

RJ Balaji, Muthuraman, Vishnu Hariharan, Ashwath Bobo, KV Satyanarayan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Yo Mahesh, Sadagopan Ramesh, Thirush Kamini, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, R Sridhar, Russel Arnold, and Abhinav Mukund.

Telugu

MSK Prasad, Hanuma Vihari, NC Kaushik, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna, Ashish Reddy, Akshath Reddy, Ravi Teja, and Kalyan Kollarappu.

Kannada

R Vinay Kumar, Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivas Murthy, Kiran Srinivasa, Sumesh Goni, Shashank Suresh, Bharat Chipli, K Gowtham, Pavan Deshpande, GK Anil, B Akhil, J Suchith, and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Bhojpuri

Sumit Mishra, Saurabh Singh, Shivam Singh, Gulam Hussain, Satya Prakash, Abhay Kumar, and Jwala Singh.

Punjabi

Sarandeep Singh, Chetan Sharma, Rahul Sharma, VRV Singh, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Mandeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, and Sunil Taneja.

Haryanvi

Manvinder Bisla, Anil Chaudhary, Sonu Sharma, Ajit R, Ashish Hooda, Sumit Narwal, Vishwaas, and Ravin Kundu.

Marathi

Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More, Salil Ankola, Aditya Tare, Prasad Kshirsagar, Praveen Tambe, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, and Ganesh Joshi.

Gujarati

Sheldon Jackson, Nayan Mongia, Atul Bedade, Rakesh Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Aseem Parikh, Akash Trivedi, and Manpreet Juneja.

Malayalam

Sachin Baby, Vishnu Hariharan, VA Jagadeesh, CM Deepak, Rohan Prem, Sony Cheravatur, Raiphi Gomez, Manu Krishnan, MD Nideesh, and Aju John Thomas.

Bengali

Shreevats Goswami, Jhulan Goswami, Saradindu Mukherjee, RJ Varun, Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Subhomoy Das, Shiladitya Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Raja Venkatraman, and Gautam Bhattacharya.

Presenters

Mayanti Langer Binny, Tanay Tiwari, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Suren Sundaram, Swedha Bahal, Nidhi Dugar, Natasha Cheriath, Sahiba Bali, Nashy Singh, Sameena Anwar, Vindhya M, Prathyusha Sadu, Roopesh Shetty, Madhu M, Reena D’Souza, Debi Saha, and Shalinee Singh.