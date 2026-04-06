IPL 2026: Five reasons for CSK's hat-trick of losses

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have endured a disappointing start to their IPL 2026 campaign, slumping to three consecutive defeats and raising early concerns over the team balance and execution of plans. The latest setback, a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has further exposed glaring weaknesses in both batting and bowling departments.

CSK slumped to a big defeat against RCB in their IPL encounter on Sunday (April 5), losing by 43 runs, as Bengaluru delivered a commanding performance with both bat and ball. Earlier, CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Put in to bat, RCB amassed a huge total of 250 for 3, the highest in this year’s IPL, with Tim David (70 not out off 25 balls), Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 29 balls), and skipper Rajat Patidar (48 not out off 19 balls) sending the CSK bowlers on a leather hunt.

Also Read: David, Padikkal, Patidar power RCB to 43-run rout of CSK

In response, CSK’s chase faltered right at the beginning with the top three batsmen Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ayush Mhatre, falling cheaply and the scoreboard reading 30 for 3. Despite a brief middle-order resistance by Sarfaraz Khan (50 off 25 balls), Prashant Veer (43), and Jamie Overton (37), the Chennai side failed to maintain the momentum required to successfully chase such a huge total, with their innings lacking fluency against a disciplined RCB bowling attack.

A combination of underperforming senior players, missing personnel, and lack of penetration with the ball has contributed to CSK’s struggles.

Here are five main reasons for CSK's poor start to IPL 2026

Top order fails to deliver

One of the most significant concerns has been the lack of runs from the opening pair of Sanju Samson and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Expected to provide solid starts, both have failed to convert opportunities into impactful scores. Their inability to anchor the innings or accelerate in the powerplay has repeatedly put the middle order under pressure.

Dhoni’s inspiration needed

CSK have also visibly missed the inspiration of their former captain MS Dhoni. While his presence in the squad remains influential, the lack of his on-field presence and tactical sharpness during crunch moments has been evident. The team has struggled to close out key phases, particularly in tight situations.

Bowling unit underwhelms

CSK’s bowling attack has failed to contain opposition batters across all three matches. Whether defending totals or attempting to restrict the scoring, the bowlers have lacked discipline and consistency.

Also Read: IPL: Punjab Kings beat CSK by five wickets

Expensive spells and missed opportunities have allowed opponents to dominate, as seen in the high-scoring defeat against RCB.

Brevis' absence hurts balance

The absence of explosive batter Dewald Brevis has further weakened the lineup. Known for his aggressive stroke play, Brevis could have provided the impetus in the middle overs. His unavailability has left CSK without a dynamic game-changer in the batting order.

Noor Ahmad yet to strike

Adding to the woes, Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has gone wicketless in all three matches. Brought in to bolster the spin attack, his lack of breakthroughs has deprived CSK of crucial middle-over control.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-ball fifty powers Rajasthan Royals to big win over CSK

With three losses on the trot, CSK now face an uphill task to revive their campaign.

The road to recovery

All is not lost. The team has posted two 200-plus scores in the three games so far, which is encouraging. CSK has built a strong batting unit this season, with Mhatre, Sarfaraz, Veer, and Overton showing their potential at various stages.

Once Samson, Gaikwad, and Shivam Dube get going, and with Brevis likely to join the squad soon, this team is capable of posting scores equalling or surpassing the 250 RCB scored against them on Sunday.

Also Read: IPL 2026: List of records broken by RCB, Tim David in win over CSK

CSK need to take inspiration from their latest signing this year, Sarfaraz, who has shown self-belief, a burning desire to win, and attacking intent.