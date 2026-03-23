IPL 2026 Fan Parks: Full list of cities, venues for first 3 weeks

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (March 23) announced the schedule for the IPL Fan Parks 2026 for the first three weekends, aligned with the opening phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Continuing its commitment to taking the IPL experience beyond stadiums, the Fan Parks will be hosted across 15 cities in 11 states during the first three weeks, offering fans an opportunity to experience the excitement of live IPL matches in a vibrant, community-driven environment.

The Fan Parks will be held over three weekends:

Week 1: March 28, 29

Week 2: April 4, 5

Week 3: April 11, 12

Each weekend will feature five Fan Parks across different zones — North, South, East and West — ensuring wide regional representation and maximum fan engagement, the BCCI said.

Also read: IPL 2026 schedule

Each Fan Park will feature live match screenings, along with a host of engaging on-ground activities including music, entertainment, food courts, kids’ play zones, and interactive fan engagement initiatives such as virtual batting experiences, bowling nets, face painting, cheer-o-meters and 360° photo booths, the BCCI said.

“Since its inception in 2015, the IPL Fan Park initiative has played a key role in expanding the league’s footprint, bringing the thrill and energy of the IPL to fans across India. The 2026 season continues this tradition, ensuring that fans in multiple cities can be part of the IPL celebration,” the BCCI added.

IPL 2026 Fan Parks for first three weeks

Week 1: March 28, 29

Rohtak, Haryana – Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh – Govt. MVM College Ground

Nagpur, Maharashtra – Mecosabagh Methodist High School Playground

Tumakuru, Karnataka – Government Junior College Field

Krishnanagar, West Bengal – DL Roy Stadium

Week 2: April 4, 5

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh – Amarnath Vidya Ashram

Jodhpur, Rajasthan – Barkatullah Khan Stadium

Nizamabad, Telangana – Women’s Educational Society Grounds

Mysuru, Karnataka – SBRR Mahajana First Grade College

Bhubaneswar, Odisha – KITS University Stadium

Week 3: April 11, 12

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh – Bhainsali Ground

Nadiad, Gujarat – Radhe Farm

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra – Swargiya Pramod Mahajan Krida Sankul

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – Hindustan College of Arts & Science

Rourkela, Odisha – Sector 17 Ground