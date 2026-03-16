IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium gets govt nod for hosting RCB matches

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 16) received formal approval from the Karnataka government to host IPL 2026 matches, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) said.

As per the schedule, IPL 2026 will begin on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Expert Committee

The formal approval comes after a meeting chaired by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara with the Expert Committee, which was constituted by the state government, and representatives from the KSCA, RCB and their event management firm DNA.

Also read: IPL 2026 schedule

"During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," KSCA's official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya informed in a statement.

"Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon’ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru."

"The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) places on record its sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, for his leadership, guidance and support in facilitating this approval," he added.

5 matches in Bengaluru

Apart from the opening fixture of the upcoming season, the Chinnaswamy Stadium is also slated to host the RCB Unboxing event as well as the tournament's opening ceremony.

RCB had earlier announced that it would play five of their seven home matches in Bengaluru, while two will be played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The KSCA also expressed its gratitude towards the members of the Expert Committee.

"Our special thanks are also due to Shri Sreemant Kumar Singh, Member Secretary of the Expert Committee and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, for his proactive coordination and for ensuring that all safety, security and operational aspects were comprehensively evaluated,” the release said.

"KSCA further expresses its sincere appreciation to all the distinguished members of the Expert Committee and the officials associated with the Expert Committee and its sub-committees, whose careful assessment and constructive recommendations have been instrumental in enabling this important decision," it added.