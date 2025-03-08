Punjab Kings vs RR IPL 2025 match tickets on sale from March 9

Ahead of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday (March 8) announced the release of the tickets for their first home match against Rajasthan Royals scheduled for April 5 at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

The tickets will go live at 1 PM on March 9 (Sunday) in different phases. The fans can purchase them through the District app and website (https://www.district.in/events/ipl-ticket-booking) along with the Punjab Kings app and website (https://www.punjabkingsipl.in/schedule-fixtures), the franchise said in a media release.

PBKS to host 4 games in New Chandigarh

With the team hosting a total of seven home games, four matches will be played at the New PCA stadium, New Chandigarh while the remaining three games will take place at the HPCA stadium, Dharamsala.

The New PCA Stadium has a capacity to host 31,500 fans. It has around 50 corporate boxes, 3 hospitality lounges and 20 general stands. The General Upper Tier and General Terrace tickets have been priced at Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,750 onwards. Hospitality lounges, on the other hand, will cost a minimum of Rs 6,500. The ticket prices will be dynamic and may vary, the franchise said.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign with two away games against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 25 and April 1 respectively. They will then make their way to Chandigarh for their home fixtures, starting with the one against the Royals on April 5.