IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane to captain KKR, Venkatesh Iyer vice-captain

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (March 3) announced Ajinkya Rahane as captain and Venkatesh Iyer as vice captain for IPL 2025.

Rahane replaces Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to IPL 2024 title. However, he was released and picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the mega auction last November. Shreyas is now the Punjab skipper.

Venkatesh was bought back by KKR for Rs 23.75 crore in the mega auction. Rahane, who went unsold on the first day of the mega auction, was picked by KKR at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore on the second and final day.

What Rahane said

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said, “We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title.”

Accepting the leadership role, Rahane said, “It’s an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title.”

KKR will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.