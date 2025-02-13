IPL 2025: Patidar is RCB’s new captain; Kohli says ‘very well deserved’

Rajat Patidar was on Thursday (February 13) unveiled as the new captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the new season.

The 31-year-old Patidar replaces Faf du Plessis, who was released from the squad last year. There was speculation that Virat Kohli would return as RCB’s skipper for IPL 2025, but that has not happened.

RCB are searching for their maiden IPL trophy and will be hoping that the new captain can deliver the silverware in IPL 2025 which starts on March 21.

What Patidar said on his appointment

South African du Plessis led RCB from 2022 to 2024. The 40-year-old batter will play for Delhi Capitals (DC) this season.

“A lot of legends have captained RCB and I feel honoured that they have chosen me. My way of captaincy is slightly different. I am more quiet, calm, and at the same time I am aware of the situations of what is needed and what is not needed,” Patidar said in a video message posted on RCB’s X handle.

“I don’t panic much in pressure situations and this is my strength,” he added.

Coach Flower lauds Patidar’s calmness

Patidar, who was signed up by the franchise in 2021, was among RCB's retained players before the mega auction last year and has the experience of leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI).

He guided Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final where his side lost to Mumbai by five wickets last year.

"Rajat has the simplicity, (he) cares about the people around him, we have closely seen how he has led Madhya Pradesh, we really liked it," RCB chief coach Andy Flower said at the franchise event in Bengaluru to announce Patidar's elevation.

"There is a calmness to Rajat and that will stand Rajat in good stead, especially in the IPL. He is inherently a quiet guy, but he cares about the people around him in the dressing room. As a leader, those qualities are important," Flower added.

What Kohli said about Patidar’s elevation

The franchise said that Kohli's name was also discussed for the leadership role.

The right-hander was also the second highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, behind Ajinkya Rahane, scoring 428 from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike-rate of 186.08.

Kohli congratulated Patidar on the appointment and said he deserved the RCB captaincy.

"Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, Rajat," Kohli said in a video statement shared by the franchise.

"The way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed, you've made a place in the hearts of all RCB fans. This is very well deserved," he added.



