BCCI to protest trophy row, awards Rs 21 crore to unbeaten Team India

The BCCI will lodge a "very strong protest" in the next ICC meeting in November against Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused to accept it from him in Dubai.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia justified the team's refusal saying that India cannot accept the trophy from a person who is "waging a war against the country." India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final on Sunday.

Naqvi is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Interior Minister of his country. "So far as the trophy is concerned, trophy distribution, India cannot take the trophy from the person who is waging a war against our country," Saikia said.



"We have taken a decision not to accept the trophy but that does not allow the gentleman to take away the trophy and the medals to his hotel," he added.

"This is unexpected, very childish in nature and we will launch a very strong protest with ICC in the forthcoming ICC meeting to be held in Dubai in the first week of November."

Rs 21 crore for Team India

Meanwhile, the BCCI has declared that the Asia Cup-winning Indian cricket team and its support staff will be presented a prize money of Rs 21 crore for its unbeaten run in the just-concluded tournament.

The Board made the announcement after the team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

"It was (an) extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of Rs 21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," Saikia told PTI.

However, the body did not give details of the exact break-up of the fund.

"That money will be distributed and this is a big reward for our team and the Indian cricket board as well as the people of India. We are extremely proud of our cricketers and the support staff for their superb performance in Dubai," Saikia added.

Unbeaten streak against Pakistan

The BCCI also posted a jubilant message on its social media pages. "Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," it stated referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.



The Indian team was, in fact, undefeated through the tournament, winning all its seven matches.

"The undefeated champions of ASIA. Congratulations Team India on a dominating win and 3-0 against Pak. Marvellous display by Tilak Verma and @imkuldeep18. A great show under pressure," posted Board vice president Rajeev Shukla.



(With agency inputs)