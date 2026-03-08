India’s World Cup-winning captains after T20 WC 2026 triumph

Suryakumar Yadav became the latest Indian captain to win a World Cup as he led the side to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday night (March 8).

India scripted history by becoming the first team to win three T20 World Cup trophies, and also first to capture back-to-back titles, and also first as hosts. India won in 2007, 2024 and 2026. In the final, India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs.

Overall, this was India’s fifth World Cup trophy across formats, with the first-ever win coming in the 50-over version in 1983.

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 winning squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Full list of India’s World Cup-winning captains

1983 (50 overs World Cup) – Kapil Dev

2007 (T20 World Cup) – MS Dhoni

2011 (50 overs World Cup) – MS Dhoni

2024 (T20 World Cup) – Rohit Sharma

2026 (T20 World Cup) – Suryakumar Yadav