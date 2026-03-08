18 players with 2 T20 World Cup wins; 9 Indians join

Nine Indian players have joined former captain Rohit Sharma and eight West Indian cricketers in the elite list of winning two T20 World Cup titles.

After India defeated New Zealand on Sunday night (March 8) in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, captain Suryakumar Yadav and eight of his teammates scripted history with back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies.

Suryakumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 and now added one more silverware to their names.

Previously, nine players had won T20 World Cups twice and it was only one Indian – Rohit (2007 and 2024). The other eight are all from West Indies (2012 and 2016).

For India, this was their third T20 World Cup trophy, adding to 2007 and 2024 achievements. Suryakumar became the third Indian captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit to lead the side to T20 World Cup glory.

Full list of 18 players who have won 2 T20 World Cups

Daren Sammy (2012 and 2016)

Marlon Samuels (2012 and 2016)

Chris Gayle (2012 and 2016)

Johnson Charles (2012 and 2016)

Dwayne Bravo (2012 and 2016)

Samuel Badree (2012 and 2016)

Andre Russell (2012 and 2016)

Denesh Ramdin (2012 and 2016)

Rohit Sharma (2007 and 2024)

Suryakumar Yadav (2024 and 2026)

Jasprit Bumrah (2024 and 2026)

Hardik Pandya (2024 and 2026)

Sanju Samson (2024 and 2026)

Kuldeep Yadav (2024 and 2026)

Shivam Dube (2024 and 2026)

Mohammed Siraj (2024 and 2026)

Axar Patel (2024 and 2026)

Arshdeep Singh (2024 and 2026)