Indian women’s cricket team to get Rs 90 crore for winning World Cup

Indian cricketers are set to receive a record-breaking prize money of over Rs 90 crore for winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday night (November 2) in Navi Mumbai.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to win their maiden ODI Women’s World Cup trophy. This ended the country’s 47-year wait.

Photos: How India celebrated World Cup win

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) announcing record prize money for the tournament, India will get richer by Rs 39.78 crore ($ 4.48 million) for being the champions.

Additionally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a reward of Rs 51 crore for the women cricketers.

“Definitely, we have to thank Jay Shah, who is the chair of ICC, because just one month prior to this tournament, they increased the prize money of the ICC Women's World Cup. That is, there is an upshot of about 300 per cent of the prize money,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI.

“That is for the teams to receive it, but as a wonderful performance today in DY Patil Stadium when they have defeated South Africa to win the championship, BCCI is elated and without touching anything from the ICC's kitty, BCCI on its own is going to pay as a reward of 51 crores to the Indian team, that amount will go to the players, the selectors as well as the support staff headed by Amol Muzumdar,” he added.