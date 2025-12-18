India vs SA: 4th T20I in Lucknow abandoned due to smog

The fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled on Wednesday (December 17) due to poor visibility caused by dense layer of smog at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The abandonment has raised serious questions about the Board of Control for India’s (BCCI) scheduling of matches in the northern part of India during the peak winter months.

The venues allotted for the full series against the Proteas included New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Ranchi, Raipur, Visakhapatnam, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Kolkata during November and December.

Pollution level high

It is also a period when pollution levels in the host cities like Lucknow, New Chandigarh and Dharamsala are usually at its worst.

In Lucknow, the toss was delayed as a blanket of smog enveloped the ground, and following multiple inspections, the umpires eventually abandoned the match.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a surgical mask to counter the pollution while the Indian team warmed up ahead of the game.

The match, scheduled to start at 7 pm, was eventually called off at 9:30 pm after the sixth inspection although it was more of a formality with everyone present well aware that visibility was only going to get worse as the night progressed.

The players had abandoned their warm-up session by 7:30 pm and returned to the confines of their dressing rooms. By 9 pm, the sizeable crowd that had braved the cold conditions had also begun to thin out.

India lead the five-match series 2-1. The series concludes on Friday (December 19) with the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad.