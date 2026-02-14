Ind vs Pak: Photos from India’s training session in Colombo

With less than 24 hours left for the India versus Pakistan encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, both teams’ players trained hard at the R Premadasa Stadium. India and Pakistan will face off on Sunday (February 15) in a group stage contest.

On Saturday, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side practised under the supervision of head coach Gautam Gambhir and his support staff in Colombo.

India's training session was, however, hampered by light but persistent rain, driving the team members to indoor nets. Abhishek Sharma, who missed the game against Namibia due to a stomach infection, batted against spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy first up, smashing both the spinners to the far corners of Premadasa Stadium.

Once finished batting against spinners, the 25-year-old shifted to the left-side nets to tackle pacers and did an equally fluent job, carting his teammates and local bowlers with sheer abandon. There was not much foot movement apart from while trying to give a charge against bowlers, but his fast hands and length-judging ability covered for it.

India have so far won both their games, against USA and Namibia, in the ongoing T20 World Cup. A win against Pakistan will guarantee them a spot in the Super 8 stage.

Here are pictures from India’s training session ahead of their match against Pakistan. Images: PTI