Ind vs Pak, T20 WC: Cricket fever grips Colombo amid rain threat

After weeks of boycott calls, controversy, and political chatter, the much-awaited India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match is finally set to take place in Colombo on Sunday (February 15). More than just a group-stage fixture, the contest carries history, rivalry and enormous global interest.

“Some cricket matches are about skill sets, some are about handling pressure, some are about handling the emotions. But if it's an India-Pakistan match, all three of them are at the forefront,” The Federal's Siddhaarth Mahan, reporting from Colombo, noted, underlining the scale of the encounter.

Also read: Top 5 player battles in India vs Pakistan game

The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, one of Sri Lanka’s oldest cricket venues, known for assisting spin and offering variable bounce.

City buzz

Colombo is witnessing a surge in cricket fever as fans arrive from across the world. From streets to stadium, the city is gripped by anticipation.

Ben, a cricket fan, said, “India-Pakistan obviously is a huge rivalry historically for many reasons but sport can be a way that fans can come together and celebrate through sport and not forget about the politics.”

Also read: Will India, Pakistan players shake hands?

Local businesses are also feeling the impact. Nahanayana Rohana Nishant, an auto driver, said the match has boosted his earnings. “This match is coming… I have a lot of hiring. This is good, very good business,” he said.

Rohan Chrishantha, a hotel manager, confirmed that all 60 rooms in his hotel were fully booked ahead of the match. He also highlighted India’s continued support to Sri Lanka, stating, “India always given support to Sri Lanka… India our neighbour country, India our mother country.”

Weather worry

While excitement runs high, there is concern over rain in Colombo over the next few days. Showers are predicted, raising fears of possible interruptions.

The pitch at the Premadasa Stadium traditionally assists spinners, making team combinations crucial. The surface is expected to offer turn and uneven bounce, conditions that could heavily influence strategy.

With World Cup points at stake, the match is also about momentum. A win here could significantly boost confidence heading into the later stages.

India concerns

India may head into the clash with a few selection dilemmas. Abhishek Sharma is reportedly recovering from a stomach infection and was hospitalised recently. He also missed the Namibia game, where Sanju Samson replaced him.

In that match, India were 204 for four but lost five wickets for just five runs, exposing middle-order vulnerabilities. Quick wickets early against Pakistan could once again test India’s lower order.

There are discussions around possible changes in team combination. Rinku Singh could make way for Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav is also reportedly in contention for the playing XI. If selected, India could field three spinners alongside three fast bowlers, strengthening their bowling attack on a spin-friendly track.

Pakistan spin threat

Pakistan, meanwhile, are expected to feel comfortable on these conditions. Having spent several days in Colombo, they are acclimatised to the spinning surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

There has been talk about Usman Tariq’s bowling action, but Pakistan also have quality spin options in Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

The match-up is shaping into Indian batsmen versus Pakistani spinners. If India’s top order sets a strong tempo, they could dictate terms. But if Pakistan’s spinners strike early, it could become a tricky contest for the Indian middle order.

Basharat Ali, a cricket fan who paid US dollars 75 for his ticket, said, “I just wanted to make sure that I had the ticket.” On the result, he added, “Probably India. Although I would like to see Pakistan win, but we have been beaten so regularly by India… There is an outside chance.”

As the global audience tunes in, the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash promises intensity, emotion and high stakes. It is not just a cricket match — it is an event in itself.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)