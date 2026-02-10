India-Pakistan T20WC match on after Pak govt withdraws boycott call

The India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup will go ahead as scheduled after Pakistan's government decided to withdraw its boycott call following persuasion from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, ending an impasse that cast a shadow on the ongoing tournament.

The eagerly-anticipated and high-intensity game is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.



"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

Diplomatic push breaks deadlock

It was clear that the country would withdraw the boycott after Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam issued a statement in Dhaka urging Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game.

"...this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," the statement from Pakistan government added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who too urged him to allow the team to play the match. "The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse."

The government statement came after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi briefed Sharif about his dialogue with the ICC that also involved Islam on Sunday. Naqvi had earlier stated that it would take another day to reach a final decision. "Bangladesh's stance was valid so we had to back them," he asserted.

Bangladesh were ousted from the tournament for refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

ICC assurance eases standoff

Islam issued a statement in Dhaka, expressing his gratitude towards Pakistan for backing his country but requested that the team show up for the high-profile game for the greater good of the sport.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system," he added.

Soon after, the ICC also issued a statement in Dubai, saying that it would not be penalising Bangladesh for its refusal to play in India. The country was ultimately replaced by Scotland in the tournament roster.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," stated a press release from the world body. "It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact," it added. In addition, the ICC also agreed to give the hosting rights of a global event to Bangladesh between 2028 and 2031.

Naqvi brushed aside suggestions that the PCB was under pressure due to ICC's warning of punitive action. "You know we are not ones to be afraid of these threats at all. Everyone knows our Field Marshall (Asim Munir). We are not worried about any sanctions," he said.

PCB presses broader demands

It is understood that during his meeting with ICC deputy chair Imran Khawaja on Sunday, Naqvi had placed a few demands, including resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and a tri-series involving Bangladesh. This was meant to offset the losses that the BCB has incurred following the shocking ouster from the global event.



While Indo-Pak bilateral cricket isn't under ICC's purview, the demand for a tri-series was summarily rejected. India haven't played any tri-nation tournament for more than a decade now. However, the ICC might consider awarding the next men's Under-19 World Cup to Bangladesh.

A PCB source said that during talks with Khawaja, Naqvi raised a number of grievances. "He questioned Khwaja if the ICC had kept quiet if the Pakistan team had refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy at the presentation from any Indian board official," the source said.

The Asia Cup trophy lies locked at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai after Naqvi, who currently heads the body, made it clear that only he would carry out the presentation formalities in full media glare.

(With agency inputs)