India to tour Australia in October, November; here is full schedule

The Indian cricket team will tour Australia later this year for three ODIs and five T20 Internationals, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday (March 30).

Also read: Rohit Sharma sets captaincy world record

The 'Men in Blue' will play the white-ball matches between October 19 and November 8. The 50-over matches will be day-and-night fixtures, and the T20Is will be night matches.

Matches in all 8 states

The 2025-26 season will be the first ever to feature men's international matches in all eight Australian states and territories, with Canberra and Hobart both set to host India during the five-game T20 series.

Also read: 'Things are slipping away' for Rohit Sharma, says Sanjay Manjrekar

That will come after the 2023 World Cup finalists face off in 50-over matches in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney. Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium will then see T20 action along with the regular venues, the MCG and the Gabba.

Records set

India will be returning to Australia after the gripping five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25 which set new attendance records Down Under.

"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," Cricket Australia's chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia's national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country."

India tour of Australia 2025 full schedule

1st ODI, October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

2nd ODI, October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

3rd ODI, October 25: SCG, Sydney (D/N)

1st T20I, October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

2nd T20I, October 31: MCG, Melbourne (N)

3rd T20I, November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)

4th T20I, November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N)

5th T20I, November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane (N)





11 cities. 26 matches. Three visiting nations up for the challenge.



Cricket is everywhere this summer. And you need to see it! pic.twitter.com/FZOm1PGj0X — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 30, 2025



