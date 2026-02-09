ICC meeting concludes, PCB to decide on India T20 match within 24 hours: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to spell out its position on the proposed boycott of its T20 World Cup 2026 match against India within the next 24 hours, following a lengthy meeting with senior ICC officials in Lahore, according to reports.

With the marquee India–Pakistan group-stage clash scheduled for February 15 fast approaching, the issue has swiftly become one of the most closely watched developments in world cricket.



Also read | T20 World Cup row: BCB chief in Lahore as ICC, PCB hold talks over India game boycott

It all started after the ICC removed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup last month following its refusal to travel to India, citing security concerns. Despite the ICC's assurance that there was no verifiable threat to the team, the BCB maintained its stance, forcing the ICC to replace them with Scotland. Since then, Pakistan has thrown its weight behind Bangladesh.

PCB puts forth three demands

The talks were held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and ran for over five hours, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam in attendance. The urgency of the discussions reflects the ICC’s concern over the possibility of uncertainty surrounding the tournament’s most high-profile fixture.



According to NDTV sources, the PCB placed three demands to break the deadlock during a meeting with ICC officials in Lahore on Sunday: increased compensation for Bangladesh, a participation fee for Bangladesh despite its T20 World Cup ouster, and hosting rights for a future ICC event.

Reports suggest the PCB will now seek guidance from Pakistan’s federal government before making a final decision. Officials believe the next 24 hours will be crucial as the board weighs political considerations alongside the broader ramifications of stepping away from cricket’s most watched rivalry.



Bangladesh factor adds complexity

At the heart of the Lahore meeting was Pakistan’s decision to skip its scheduled group match against India on February 15 in Colombo. The boycott, announced on February 2 with less than a week to go before the World Cup, heightened tensions and prompted the ICC to step in with urgent talks.



Also read | Will Pakistan play India in T20 WC? There could be a U-turn

Bangladesh’s involvement added another dimension to the discussions. BCB president Aminul Islam arrived in Lahore just hours before the meeting, signalling that Pakistan and Bangladesh may have reached common ground as the ICC attempts to mediate a compromise. Sources told India Today that both boards aligned their positions during the talks.

The ICC’s key priority has been to stop the situation from escalating into a wider crisis that could disrupt scheduling, governance and the tournament’s commercial framework.