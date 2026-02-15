India-Pakistan T20 clash: Will it rain or won’t it? Here’s a ray of hope for fans

The build-up to the much-anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo has been overshadowed by an ominous weather forecast. However, there is some good news now for cricket fans.

According to reports, the Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has now said that conditions will remain cloudy in Colombo but there may not be any rain.

On the other hand, parts of the country's eastern and southern provinces are expected to experience heavy rain. However, Colombo, which is in the Western Province, is expected to remain dry with misty conditions at night.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is set to start at 7 pm (local time and IST), with the toss scheduled at 6.30 pm on Sunday (February 15).

Weather warning

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s department of meteorology had warned that “a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around February 15.”

It has also forecast showers or thundershowers after 2 pm on match day, with expected rainfall between 10–20 mm.

While rain chances are projected to decline by around 7pm — close to the scheduled start time — showers through the morning and afternoon could leave the R Premadasa Stadium with a damp outfield. Ground staff have already been forced to keep the playing surface under covers amid fears of steady downpours.

Though the Premadasa Stadium is known for its efficient drainage system in a country accustomed to frequent rains, even a brief spell during the evening could lead to a shortened contest in what is billed as the marquee fixture of the tournament.

Political drama

The weather anxiety comes against the backdrop of political drama that has amplified the match’s significance.

Pakistan had earlier signalled reluctance to participate in the World Cup over venue-related and diplomatic concerns, sparking fears of a potential withdrawal.

The Pakistan Cricket Board eventually took a U-turn, confirming participation after negotiations, ensuring that the subcontinental rivals would meet on the global stage once again.

In Group A of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, both India and Pakistan have four points from two matches, each winning their opening fixtures.

India sit on top of the group with a superior net run rate of +3.050, having followed up their win over the USA with a comprehensive victory against Namibia. Pakistan, while also unbeaten with two wins, trail India on net run rate (+0.932).

The Netherlands, USA and Namibia occupy the lower positions in the group.