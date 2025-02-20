Shami: Had doubts if I'd ever play for India again after injury

Dubai, Feb 20 (PTI) Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has revealed that following his ankle injury, there were moments when he feared his international career was over but his unwavering desire to play for the country again kept him going.

Shami suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in November, which required surgery.

His recovery was further complicated by swelling in his left knee, as he was sidelined from international cricket for 14 months.

"From being in great form during the World Cup to suddenly finding myself on the operating table, from that form to being injured was really tough," Shami told the ICC.

"For the first two months I often doubted whether I would be able to play again as an injury like this followed by a 14-month break can pull you down," he added.

The 34-year-old, however, made a successful international comeback, playing in two T20Is and as many ODI matches against England earlier this month.

With Jasprit Bumrah injured, Shami will lead the Indian pace attack in the Champions Trophy.

"My first question to the doctor was 'how many days until I can be back on the field'. He said my priority is to get you to walk, then jog and then run and thinking about playing competitive cricket is still a distant goal." The transition from being an active athlete to relying on crutches was mentally challenging for Shami.

"I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again, someone who is used to running on the field constantly was now in crutches." The first two months were especially difficult, as self-doubt crept in.

"A lot of thoughts used to run through my mind. Will I be able to do it again? Will I be able to walk without a limp? Shami said he was gripped by a sense of fear when he was asked to put his feet on the ground after three months and it felt like he was learning to walk again.

"After 60 days when they asked me to put my feet on the ground, you won't believe me, but I have ever (never) been more scared to put my foot on the ground," Shami said.

"It felt like I was starting over, like a toddler learning how to walk and I was worried about any complications.

Shami's unwavering desire to don the India jersey once again kept him motivated during the toughest phase of his recovery.

"Courage and passion to play for the country are the biggest motivators, and the desire to wear the India badge on my chest kept me going.

"You endure the pain and take it one step at a time without complaints or bitterness. The passion for representing my country has brought me this far. It was tough and there was pain, but with resilience and patience I made it through.

"My motivation has always been to serve my country for as long as possible because once you step away, you're just like anyone else," Shami said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)