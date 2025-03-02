India vs New Zealand photos: India kept to 249/9 in Dubai
Shreyas Iyer produced a composed fifty under pressure but New Zealand, led by pacer Mark Henry, managed to stifle India to an under-par 249 for nine in their Champions Trophy Group A match in Dubai on Sunday (March 2).
Iyer (79 off 98 balls) shared a well-paced 98 runs alliance with Axar Patel (42 off 61 balls) for the fourth wicket and Hardik Pandya (45 off 45) played a quick-fire innings towards the end to help India survive a top-order meltdown.
Henry (5/42) was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, who also made an impact with their terrific fielding.
After being sent to bat first by Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner, India were reduced to 30/3 in 6.4 overs. Virat Kohli, in his 300th ODI, was dismissed for just 11, thanks to a stunning one-handed catch by Glenn Phillips.
Here are photos from India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match. Photo: PTI