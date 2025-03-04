India vs Australia Live: Smith, Labuschagne in 50-run stand

Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of the India vs Australia semifinal match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

It is a big game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) with a place in the final at stake. Once again, the Dubai pitch is set to assist spinners.

In ICC knockout matches, India have not beaten Australia since the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal in Ahmedabad. They will be hoping to end the 14-year wait.

India have entered the knockout stage with an all-win record in the league phase. The ‘Men in Blue’ emerged victorious in three games in Group A and topped the standings.

The Rohit Sharma-led team defeated Bangladesh, hosts Pakistan, and New Zealand. New Zealand are the team to qualify for the semifinals from Group A.

From Group B, Australia finished runners-up with one win and two no results due to rain. South Africa topped the group with two wins and one no result.

The second semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand is tomorrow (March 5). The final is on Sunday (March 9).