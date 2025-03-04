India vs Australia semifinal: Bosskey’s mid-innings analysis

During the mid-innings break of the ongoing India vs Australia Champions Trophy semifinal match today (March 4) in Dubai, cricket analyst Bosskey provided valuable insights into Australia’s batting performance. He noted that while the Australian batsmen initially struggled to adapt to the pitch’s bounce, they managed to stabilise later in the innings.

"They had some hiccups, especially Travis Head, who couldn't gauge the bounce. As I predicted, Varun Chakravarthy struck against him," said Bosskey. He emphasised that Australia’s fate largely depended on how well they negotiated the remaining overs of Varun, predicting that Glenn Maxwell, known for his aggressive shots, was particularly vulnerable.

Looking at the first innings, Bosskey suggested that restricting Australia to a total between 230 and 240 runs would give India a strong chance of victory. However, anything beyond that could make the chase challenging.

Pitch conditions: A batsman’s game with caution

Discussing the pitch conditions, Bosskey asserted that while it favoured batsmen, they needed time to settle before playing big shots. "If you go for strokes straight away, you are bound to get out. The ball is holding and coming," he explained.

The key, according to him, is to spend a few overs getting adjusted. This is especially crucial against spinners like Varun Chakravarthy, who remains a difficult bowler to read. "When facing Varun, there’s no exception. You must be careful unless you step forward," he added.

India’s approach to the chase

Bosskey laid out a clear strategy for India’s batting chase, stressing the importance of a cautious yet steady start. "Even if we score around 50 in the first 10 overs, it is fine, but we must not lose wickets. We cannot afford to be 80 for 3 or 4."

He identified Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell as the main threats in Australia’s bowling attack but pointed out that India had four world-class spinners, making it difficult for Australia to chase had the roles been reversed. Australia likely opted to bat first to avoid facing these bowlers under pressure.

Rohit Sharma’s role and Australia’s missing pacers

When asked about Rohit Sharma’s approach, Bosskey advised "calculated attrition". He warned that Australia would likely bowl short-pitched deliveries towards mid-wicket, a common trap for Rohit. "If he plays the ball over the off-side, over extra covers instead of across, he will be safer."

He also noted the absence of key Australian bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, which could work in India’s favour. "Psychologically, it won’t be easy for Australia to bowl to Rohit Sharma without their main pacers," he remarked. However, he also cautioned that Rohit needed to be mindful of his pull shots on this slower pitch.

The debate over pitch advantage

Bosskey dismissed claims that playing in Dubai gave India an unfair advantage. "Anyone who loses will start complaining. But India adapts anywhere — we played in New York with bouncy, seaming conditions and adjusted beautifully. The key is adaptability, not location," he said.

He pointed out that the Dubai pitch was new and required adjustments from both teams. "Travis Head struggled at first but started settling before he had to face Varun, who was difficult to pick," he added.

India’s middle-order strength

Regarding India’s middle order, Bosskey addressed the absence of Rishabh Pant but felt it wouldn’t be a significant issue given the slow pitch. However, he suggested a strategic batting order adjustment: "KL Rahul should bat ahead of Shreyas Iyer because he plays well against the new ball. Shreyas, being a powerful hitter, is better suited for the lower order."

He also praised Axar Patel as an underrated asset, particularly for his ability to remain composed under pressure. "Technically, the best right-hander in this team is KL Rahul, and the best left-hander is Axar Patel. He plays a crucial role in crisis situations," said Bosskey.

Bosskey was optimistic about India’s chances, provided they navigated the initial overs cautiously. "If we cross the first 10 overs without losing wickets, the rest of the chase will be smooth. Their spinners are not a big threat," he stated confidently.

He further emphasised Virat Kohli’s significance in the chase. "Until Kohli is back in the pavilion, you will never see a smile on an Australian’s face. He is always a threat to them," he quipped.

As India prepare to chase Australia’s target, Bosskey’s expert analysis highlights the key elements of the game: steady batting, cautious aggression, and exploiting Australia’s weakened bowling lineup.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)