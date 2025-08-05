Gavaskar questions workload management, cites Siraj, Army jawans’ examples

After India’s narrow six-run win over England in the fifth Test on Monday (August 4), batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the team’s workload management of bowlers and cited the example of Army jawans guarding the country’s borders in harsh weather conditions.

Before the start of the five-Test series between India and England, Jasprit Bumrah, due to workload management, was available only for three matches.

What Gavaskar said

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series ended at 2-2 at The Oval in London. And, India won both Tests where Bumrah did not play. In his absence, Mohammed Siraj stepped up to the challenge and emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the series with 23 scalps.

Siraj has "debunked forever this business of workload", said Gavaskar, and added that playing for the country should be enough to "forget the aches".

Siraj played all five Tests against England and bowled 185.3 overs in total.

Gavaskar, however, made it clear that his criticism was not directed at Bumrah, saying that his was a case of "injury management" more than anything else.

"When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and the pains. On the border, do you think that the jawans are complaining about cold? What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out to bat with a fracture. That is what you expect from the players. Playing cricket for India is an honour," Gavaskar told India Today.

‘Siraj bowled his heart out’

“You are representing 140 crore people, and that is what we saw in Mohammed Siraj. I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload.

“For five Test matches, non-stop he has bowled 7-8 over spells, because the captain wanted him and the country expected of him,” added the former skipper.

The 76-year-old said workload management cannot come in the way of fielding the best available team.

“If you are going to succumb to people who are talking about workload, then you are never going to have your best players on the field for your country,” he said.

“I hope that the word ‘workload’ goes out of the Indian cricket dictionary. I've been saying that for a long time... And I think that is the one thing that we all should keep in mind that this workload is only a mental thing, not so much a physical thing,” he added.