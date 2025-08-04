How Ronaldo-inspired Siraj sealed India's thrilling 6-run win | Interview

A fitting 2–2 draw, a historic fightback, and pace heroes rising to the challenge — India’s tour of England came to a thrilling finish at The Oval in London on Monday (August 4) with a nerve-wracking six-run win in the fifth and final Test. Sports analyst Siddhaarth Mahan, reporting live from The Oval, dissects the finale and evaluates the defining performances in an interview with The Federal's Aprameya C.

How was the atmosphere on the final day with just 35 runs needed by England and 4 wickets by India?

It was electric. Honestly, we thought the match would be over in an hour. Surprisingly, yesterday, after the game was called off due to bad light, the sun shone for hours. Many former players, including Stuart Broad, tweeted that the ground staff were a bit lazy.

Today, we were stunned by the crowd turnout. I saw people trying to buy black-market tickets at three to four times the price — just for an hour’s play! Indian fans filled the stadium, and their energy lifted the Indian team. When Mohammed Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith in the second over, the crowd roared like it was a home game. Every delivery from Siraj and Prasidh Krishna was cheered. It was a great advertisement for Test cricket — intense, emotional, and a perfect conclusion.

Mohammed Siraj was the highest wicket-taker in the series with 23 scalps. How do you assess his performance and evolution as a bowler?

Siraj truly came of age in this series. Without Virat Kohli to pump him up like before, he took charge himself. Yesterday, when India looked flat with Harry Brook and Joe Root going strong, Siraj energised the team and the crowd. He was fielding near the largest Indian section, and every time he returned after a spell, he rallied the fans, lifting morale.

He bowled 30 overs in the last innings alone, still clocking 90 mph even in his final spell. He’s always admired Jasprit Bumrah, but this series showed he can lead the attack in Bumrah’s absence. In the press conference, he revealed how he woke up early, changed his phone wallpaper to Cristiano Ronaldo’s quote “Believe”, and told himself he could do it. That belief translated on the field. His 23 wickets, stamina, and leadership were exceptional.

Prasidh Krishna took 8 wickets in this match. What do you make of his comeback after early criticism?

He’s improved with every match. I was surprised he wasn't picked for the last game, especially when Anshul Kamboj was handed a debut. Krishna is a better pace option any day. His absence then was a mystery, but in this match, he showed why he belongs.

Together, he and Siraj took 17 of the 20 English wickets. Krishna has worked hard on his fitness after a long injury layoff and showed he can maintain pressure from one end. Going forward, I believe he should be ahead of Akash Deep or Mukesh Kumar in selection. If Bumrah is fit, Krishna should still be India’s third-best bowler in any conditions.

Siraj has delivered match-winning spells in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Is there a psychological shift in his role as leader of the attack?

Absolutely. Morne Morkel even mentioned in the press conference that Siraj seems to elevate his game when Bumrah isn’t around. Perhaps he feels the added responsibility and responds by bowling harder and thinking more strategically.

He doesn’t rely on Bumrah’s guidance then — he leads. That bouncer setup to dismiss Zak Crawley was a perfect example of a well-thought-out plan executed under pressure. When Bumrah plays, Siraj sometimes defers; when Bumrah doesn’t, Siraj takes command. It’s a mental shift and shows his growing maturity.

This was Shubman Gill’s first Test series as captain. He scored heavily as a batter, but how do you rate his captaincy?

As a batsman, Shubman was outstanding — 754 runs. But as captain, there’s room for growth. While the 2–2 result is commendable, we can’t ignore the strategic lapses across the series.

At crucial moments, the field placements and tactical responses lacked depth. Even when Harry Brook launched a T20-style assault, there seemed to be no backup plan. Good captaincy is about thinking beyond Plan A, especially under pressure. I didn’t see that adaptability from Gill or the team management. It’s a big contrast — exceptional as a batter, unconvincing as a tactician. Hopefully, this result doesn’t paper over those gaps.

How significant was Ben Stokes' absence in the final Test for England?

It was a big blow — both in terms of leadership and performance. His aura was missing. There were moments of timidness in the English camp that wouldn’t have happened under his watch. For example, Akash Deep putting his arm around Ben Duckett — Stokes would’ve had a sharp word for that.

As a player, too, he was missed. He’s England’s second-highest wicket-taker in the series and played crucial innings. When Washington Sundar went on the offensive, Stokes would have responded aggressively, not just set defensive fields. His rivalry with Ravindra Jadeja — competing for the best all-rounder tag — was also a highlight of this series. In his absence, that edge was lost.

What were your standout moments and players from this India–England series?

Two moments stand out emotionally.

First, Rishabh Pant getting hit on the toe, then walking down the dressing room stairs the next day to bat. That visual is etched in my memory — it was raw, heroic, and beyond sport.

Second, Chris Woakes coming out to bat today with a dislocated shoulder. The pain he endured, yet still ran singles and doubles — that's sheer grit. I'm dealing with a minor shoulder injury myself, and I can imagine the suffering he went through.

From a performance angle, Shubman Gill’s twin centuries at Edgbaston announced a new level in his career. Ravindra Jadeja’s consistency — five fifties, a century, game-saving knocks, brilliant fielding — was incredible too. Had it been a 3–1 loss, his efforts might’ve been overlooked. Thankfully, 2–2 means his contributions are remembered.

But the Pant and Woakes moments transcend cricket. They speak to the unbreakable human spirit — pushing beyond limits. That’s what sport is all about.

