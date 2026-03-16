‘Gambhir vs Kohli, Rohit’: Head coach admits ‘mistakes’

Indian cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has spoken about the handling of his relationship with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and said he is human and is allowed to make mistakes.

Gambhir, who recently guided India to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title, also made it clear that honesty matters, whatever he does for the team.

What Gambhir said

At the Revsportz Trailblazers Enclave, Gambhir was asked, "You have tweeted that people are trying to put your players against you. Something like that. Clearly it refers to Virat and Rohit. Trolls, outside noise and all that. There is so much talk. You guys share the same dressing room. You are winning matches for India. How do you deal with that? That the head coach is against a senior player – a Virat Kohli, a Rohit Sharma. Obviously, there is pressure. How do you deal with such comments?"

Also read: Gavaskar slams Sunrisers for buying Pakistan's Abrar in Hundred

To this, Gambhir responded, "I am human and I should be allowed to make mistakes just like anyone else. Players should be allowed to make mistakes. I am allowed to make mistakes and I must have made mistakes in the last 18 months. I have never shied from that but I always believe in one thing – wrong decision with right intent is acceptable but wrong decision with wrong intent is absolutely not acceptable. Everyone should be allowed to make mistakes."

‘Doing a fair job’

Further, he said, "Why not cricketers? I think they are humans as well. For me, it is simple. Till the time, I am doing everything with honesty and I am being honest to everyone in that dressing room – from the masseur to the assistant coach – I think I am doing a fair job with my position."

In his first season as the coach, both Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket. Many felt Gambhir was behind their decisions.

Currently, Kohli and Rohit play in only one format of the game – ODIs.