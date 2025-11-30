A defeat decades in the making: Proteas' drubbing shows India’s Test cricket rot

There are cricketing days that sting, and then there are days that force a country to stop, think, and ask some tough questions it has avoided for too long.

India’s innings defeat to South Africa in Guwahati, the biggest loss for the team in Test history, was the second kind. A collapse so stark, so un-Indian in its nature, that even the usual vocabulary of “bad day”, “poor selection”, or “execution failure” felt embarrassingly inadequate.

This wasn’t just a terrible capitulation but the unveiling of a much older, deeper fracture.

India’s resilience in Tests a thing of the past

Over the past decade, India built an identity in Test cricket. Stubborn, technical, and rather relentless. A team that could defend its fortress at home with almost casual dominance and travel abroad with hardening ambition.

That team, unmistakably, is gone. In its place stands a side that has now been clean swept at home twice in 12 months, something that did not happen even once in the preceding two decades.

The Guwahati defeat wasn’t the shock; the truth that India have been heading here for a while was!

Gambhir inherited a hollowed Test ecosystem

And yet, as expected, the loudest reactions turned towards a single man: Gautam Gambhir. His selections, his brusque attitude, the retirement push for Rohit, Kohli, and Ashwin, the young-heavy squad, the muddled balance, all of it deserves scrutiny.

If India are looking for a roadmap out of this spiral, they need only look across at the very team that humbled them. South Africa was, not too long ago, in a similar space

But in the search for a villain for this debacle, to pretend that this collapse began with Gambhir is to ignore the slow decay that preceded him. He did not inherit a stable Test ecosystem; he inherited a hollowed one.

The quest for multi-format flexibility

Stated simply, India’s Test cricket problem is not just the coach. It is the system. A system that has forgotten what Test cricket demands. For years now, India have drifted steadily away from red-ball logic. Domestic stalwarts such as Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Priyank Panchal kept piling up a mountain of runs, only to be bypassed for players with “IPL readiness”.

Proven Test assets, like Mohammed Shami before his injury, were allowed to fade from red-ball plans while the selectors chased multi-format flexibility. Even the basic foundation of a Test batting order with specialist roles, stability, and left-right combinations, was treated like a T20 puzzle that can be endlessly shuffled.

Guwahati reflected exactly this confusion. No team in the world picks five all-round options for a home Test unless they’re unsure what their real strengths are. No top-order should look as raw as India’s did unless something fundamental in its selection and planning has failed. And no team should lose two home series in a row unless the ecosystem around them has eroded.

Tilt towards IPL

And it has. Quietly but unmistakably. India A tours have thinned out. Red-ball consistency is no longer the main currency of selection. The BCCI calendar is tilted so heavily towards white-ball cricket, especially the IPL, that first-class cricket feels like a supplementary activity rather than the pipeline of a Test nation.

Young batters coming through the ranks are products of an environment that rewards ball-striking, not crafting long innings. You can hardly blame them; the system told them that Test cricket was a distant cousin, not the family name.

Gambhir’s missteps

Gambhir’s missteps with the aggressive turnover of the squad, the under-prepared XI, the overcorrection towards youth, and the overdose of all-rounders are part of the story, but not the story itself. He pressed fast-forward on a transition that should have been carefully managed.

But the reason the team fell apart is because the deeper roots were already weakening. This is not about a coach with a big ego or personality; it is about a cricketing culture that has started valuing speed over substance, brand over grind.

Revival has to begin with structural honesty

So, where does the revival begin? Not with sackings. Not with panic selections. And not with nostalgia for a golden generation that has already played its last ball. India’s road back begins with structural honesty.

First, Test selection must once again be based on red-ball expertise, not IPL aura. Ranji runs must matter again. Domestic wickets must matter again. Averages should not be secondary to “impact potential”. Every major Test nation in history has been built on specialists, not hybrid cricketers who can do three things moderately well.

Second, India A tours must be revived with seriousness, frequency, and purpose. Every successful Test team - Australia, England, even New Zealand - uses its A programme to harden talent before they face the real thing. India used to do this too. Somewhere along the way, those pathways were clogged by franchise priorities and calendar clutter.

Third, the team must rediscover the value of role clarity. Not everyone in the top six can be a stroke-maker. Not every bowler needs to bat at No 8. Not every talent needs to be multi-format ready. Test cricket rewards balance, not chaos.

Fourth, there needs to be a long-term Test blueprint that outlives individual captains and coaches. India can no longer rebuild from scratch every time someone retires or a new coach arrives. Systems win; personalities only guide.

Roadmap followed by South Africa

If India are looking for a roadmap out of this spiral, they need only look across at the very team that humbled them. South Africa was, not too long ago, in a similar space - gutted by retirements, riddled with financial constraints, dealing with a broken domestic structure, and written off as a fading Test nation. They had no superstar generation left, no big names returning, no resources comparable to India’s.

Yet, today the Proteas are World Test Champions, and in the current WTC cycle, they sit comfortably at the top. Their revival wasn’t magic. It was method. They doubled down on red-ball specialists and rebuilt their domestic calendar to serve Test needs, which toughened their next generation before they were thrown into elite cricket. They picked players for roles, not reputations. They did what Test cricket always rewards, it was clarity over chaos.

More than anything, South Africa retained the few senior players who still had fight in them, scaffolded younger batters around proven bowlers, and created a culture in which Test cricket was the identity.

Wake-up call for India

India, with far more depth and far more resources, can do the same. That is the heart of the current crisis. India must stop reacting, and start planning. For the truth is that India still has the talent to rise again.

The depth of talent is extraordinary, the domestic game is rich. The passion for Tests has not died among fans, it has merely lost its storylines. Bring back structure, purpose, and identity, and the resurgence may be seen swiftly. But ignore what Guwahati exposed, brush it off as “one bad series”, and this could well be the beginning of a decisive decline.

This is a wake-up call. Sharp, uncomfortable, but one which has been long overdue. Whether they rise again or keep sliding will depend on what they build now, not who they blame.