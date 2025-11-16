    • The Federal
    India South Africa Test
    South Africa's Simon Harmer celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja on the third day of the first Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday | PTI Photo

    South Africa beat India by 30 runs in Kolkata Test, take 1-0 series lead

    SA secure their first Test victory in India in 15 years, winning by 30 runs after bowling out India for 93/9; Simon Harmer shines with 4/21

    16 Nov 2025 2:35 PM IST  (Updated:2025-11-16 09:05:35)

    Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Off-spinner Simon Harmer led with a four-wicket haul as South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first Test here on Sunday to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

    The second Test will be played in Guwahati from November 22-26. It was SA's first Test win in India in 15 years.

    India were bowled out for 93/9 with skipper Shubman Gill declared unavailable to take part in the remainder of the match with a neck injury, in the chase of 124 to win on the third day of the first Test.

    Simon Harmer took 4/21 while Marco Jansen returned 7-3-15-2.

    Washington Sundar made a valiant 31 off 92 balls but India’s response was meek on a pitch which favoured bowlers.

    Brief scores: South Africa 159 & 153 beat India: 189 and 93/9 in 35 overs (Washington Sundar 31; Marco Jansen 2/15, Simon Harmer 4/21) by 30 runs. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
    India Vs South Africa
