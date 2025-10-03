Sana Mir clarifies ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark amid fan outrage

Defending her remark, Mir, in a post on X , said that it was only aimed at highlighting the challenges Pervaiz faced during her journey from the disputed region to international cricket.

During Pakistan's match against Bangladesh in the ongoing Women's World Cup in Sri Lanka, Mir had referred to Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as "Azad Kashmir" while detailing the background of cricketer, Natalia Pervaiz. The remark did not go down well with Indian fans. They have been demanding that the cricket governing bodies remove her from the commentary team.

After her ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark drew widespread condemnation, former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has defended herself by saying that her comment was only meant to “highlight the challenges” a Pakistani player faced because of coming from a certain region, but was “blown out of proportion”.

It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level. My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges… pic.twitter.com/G722fLj17C

“It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level,” she posted on X, following the backlash.

"My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced in coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators as to where the players come from," she added.

'Don't politicise it'

In the post, Mir urged people not to politicise it and that she had no malice or intention to hurt sentiments.

"I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don't politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments," she added.

Following Mir controversial remark, Indian fans tagged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), demanding her removal from commentary team for "politicising" sports broadcasts.

India and Sri Lanka jointly host women's cricket's global showpiece, with Pakistan playing all their matches in the island nation.

Asia Cup row

Earlier, the Indian men’s team won the trophy by beating Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup in the UAE. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi refused to hand over the cup to the Indian players as the latter refused to accept the silverware from him as a mark of protest for the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

