Mohsin Naqvi asks India captain to collect trophy from ACC office: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has refused to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to India.

Instead, the PCB chairman, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, directed India captain Suryakumar Yadav to personally collect the trophy from the ACC office, Pakistani media reported on Tuesday (September 30).

The ACC chief’s move to have Suryakumar Yadav collect the trophy is being seen as part of the ongoing power play surrounding the Asia Cup. Tensions escalated after India declined a handshake during their opening match against Pakistan, prompting Mohsin Naqvi to threaten a withdrawal of his team from the tournament.

Given India’s refusal to accept the trophy during the official presentation, it’s unlikely that any BCCI representative will visit the ACC office to collect the trophy or medals.

The BCCI is reportedly preparing to file a formal complaint with the ICC at their upcoming meeting.

Asia Cup Trophy row

The controversy stems from the Asia Cup Final held on Sunday (September 28), when Naqvi walked away with the trophy and medals, after India defeated Pakistan to clinch the title for the ninth time.

The Indian team had refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi, citing strained geopolitical relations with Pakistan, and reportedly requested that the Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman to take over the presentation instead.

However, Naqvi rejected the appeal, insisting that India will have to receive the trophy from him. Eventually, an ACC official was seen taking the trophy away as the Indian team waited to step onto the podium.

The post-match presentation ceremony was delayed by nearly an hour as confusion prevailed. The ceremony went on after that, and Indian team celebrated their win without the silverware.

BCCI lodges protest

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later criticised Naqvi’s conduct, calling it “unfortunate and unsportsmanlike".

"We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of Pakistan’s senior leaders. That was a conscious decision," Saikia said.

"This does not give him the right to take the trophy and the medals with him. We hope they will be returned to India as soon as possible," he added.

Naqvi refuses to give in

Two days after the Asia Cup final on Tuesday (September 30), during an ACC meeting in Dubai chaired by Naqvi, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla repeatedly pressed for the immediate handover of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

Naqvi dismissed the demand, arguing that the issue was not on the meeting’s agenda, and reiterated that if India wanted the trophy, its captain must collect it personally from the ACC office.

Pakistani channel Geo Super reported that no final decision was taken on the matter.

BCCI slams Naqvi stance

According to another news report, BCCI officials attending the meeting virtually were angry over Naqvi’s stance and demanded that the trophy instead be left at the International Cricket Council headquarters in Dubai.

BCCI representative Ashish Shelar also pointed out that Naqvi, in his opening remarks, did not congratulate India on winning the title, offering acknowledgment only after repeated prompting.

"Shelar informed that the BCCI wants the trophy and medals to be delivered to the ACC’s office in Dubai from where the Indian board will collect them. However, he didn’t receive a positive response. Following this, Shelar and Shukla walked out of the meeting in protest," said a report quoting a BCCI official.