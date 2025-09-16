ED summons Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood in betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, and actor Sonu Sood for questioning in an alleged illegal online betting app-linked money-laundering case.

Uthappa (39), Singh (43), and Sood (52) have been asked to appear before the ED to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, officials told news agency PTI.

While Uthappa has been asked to appear on September 22, Yuvraj has been called on September 23, followed by Sood on September 24, officials reportedly said.

Also Read: ED summons ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty, Urvashi Rautela in betting app case

Celebrities under ED scanner

The probe pertains to alleged illegal betting apps that are stated to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

The ED has widened its inquiry to include several actors, cricketers, and celebrities for endorsing betting and gambling apps.

Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were earlier questioned on August 13 and September 4, respectively.

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty was grilled on September 15, while Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, is yet to appear on her given date for Tuesday, sources told PTI.

Also Read: ED summons former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in illegal betting app case

Probe covers multiple agencies

Though details of Uthappa’s summons remain unclear, he reportedly was associated with Sportsbaazi’s campaign portraying live sports trading as a game of strategy and decision-making. He also reportedly partnered with Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy sports platform, leading its “Khel On, Trade On” campaign.

The ED has been probing celebrities to check their possible links with online betting apps, focusing on endorsement fees they may have received and their communication with the platforms.

In July, the agency also questioned representatives from Google and Meta. The investigation spans multiple illegal betting platforms, promotional payments to media houses, and advertising on social media and app stores.

Despite repeated advisories from the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry in 2023, warning newspapers, TV channels, online publishers, and intermediaries like Google and Facebook against promoting betting platforms, many prominent entertainment and sports personalities continued to endorse them.