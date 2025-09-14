ED summons ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty, Urvashi Rautela in betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actors Mimi Chakraborty and Urvashi Rautela to make an appearance before it in connection with an alleged illegal betting app case investigation.

Chakraborty, who is a former parliamentarian from Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, has been asked to appear at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Monday (September 15). Rautela, a Bollywood actor, was due to visit the next day.

The duo’s appearance has been sought in connection with the 1XBet betting app. The platform is being investigated for money laundering and tax evasion.

The probe is a part of a major crackdown on illegal betting platforms and their promoters — known public faces. It has already seen involvement of many high-profile individuals, including former India cricketers such as Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

The ED is currently in the middle of investigating cases that involve illegal batting apps that allegedly duped several people and investors worth crores or have escaped taxes.

Govt bans real-money online gaming

In a major step, the Union government recently brought in legislation to ban real-money online gaming.

Days after the Parliament passed the law in August, Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, told the Indian cricket board that it would no longer be able to sponsor the national side, leaving Team India in search of a new partner.

Market analysis firms have said that there are more than 20 crore Indian users in various online betting apps, and half of them use them regularly. Experts have said that India’s online betting app market is worth USD 100 billion and it is growing at a sizeable rate.