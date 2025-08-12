Dewald Brevis’ full list of records after smashing 56-ball 125* against Australia

South Africa’s young batter Dewald Brevis broke several records as he smashed an unbeaten 56-ball 125 against Australia in the second T20I in Darwin on Tuesday (August 12).

At the Marrara Cricket Ground, Brevis launched an assault on Australian bowlers to bring up the second-fastest T20I hundred for South Africa, in 41 balls. The quickest ton came off 35 balls by David Miller against Bangladesh in 2017.

Thanks to Brevis' ton, South Africa posted 218/7 in 20 overs after being sent into bat.

Brevis smashes 8 sixes

This was 21-year-old Brevis’ maiden T20I century. On his way to 125 not out, he smashed 12 fours and eight sixes, with 96 runs coming in boundaries. He scored his runs at an incredible strike rate of 223.21.

Brevis, who batted at No. 4, got to his half-century off 25 balls but for raced to the next 50 off just 16 balls.

The knock of 125 not out is also the highest individual T20I score in Australia and the highest against the Aussies in the format.

AB de Villiers, CSK praise Brevis

After watching Brevis’ record-breaking innings, former South African captain AB de Villiers heaped praise on the youngster and said IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were lucky to sign him this year as an injury replacement, after going unsold in the auction.

“There was such a golden opportunity for IPL teams to pick up Dewald Brevis at the auction! Missed out badly. CSK either got very lucky, or maybe the biggest master stroke ever. The boy can play,” De Villiers wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He added, “Mind boggling that he wasn’t picked up at all! To think that he came in as an injury sub.”

Brevis is nicknamed “Baby AB”, a comparison with his role model De Villiers.

CSK too hailed Brevis’ knock with a post on X, and wrote, “Brutal Brevis” and “The Protea Powerhouse Show!”

Dewalt Brevis’ records during his 125 not out knock

Highest individual score in T20Is for South Africa

Highest individual score in T20Is against Australia

Highest individual score in T20Is in Australia

Highest individual scores in T20Is in Australia

125 not out – Dewald Brevis vs Australia; Darwin 2025

124 – Shane Watson vs India; Sydney 2016

120 not out – Glenn Maxwell vs West Indies, Adelaide 2024



