Danish Kaneria on seeking Indian citizenship: ‘India is my matrubhumi’

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has called India his “matrubhumi” (homeland) and clarified that he has no plans to seek Indian citizenship.

Kaneria, a Hindu, stated that he faced “deep discrimination” from Pakistani authorities and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

‘Deep discrimination’

In a long post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Kaneria, who played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010, said many people have been questioning him about his comments on India’s internal matters.

“Lately, I have seen many people questioning me, asking why I do not speak about Pakistan, why I comment on Bharat’s internal matters, and some even alleging that I do all this for Bharatiya citizenship. I feel it is important to set the record straight (sic),” the former legspinner, whose full name is Danish Parabha Shanker Kaneria, wrote.

“From Pakistan and its people, I have received much, above all, the love of the awam. But alongside that love, I also faced deep discrimination from Pakistani authorities and the PCB, including attempts of forced conversion (sic),” he added.

Praise for RSS

On seeking Indian citizenship, 44-year-old Kaneria said he has no plans and added that Pakistan is his “Janmabhoomi” (land of birth) but India is land of his ancestors and “matrubhumi” (homeland). He also spoke about CAA or Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “Regarding Bharat and its citizenship, let me be absolutely clear. Pakistan may be my Janmabhoomi, but Bharat, the land of my ancestors, is my Matrubhumi. For me, Bharat is like a temple. At present, I have no plans to seek Bharatiya citizenship. If in the future someone like me chooses to do so, the CAA is already in place for people like us (sic).”

He ended the post by saying he is safe in Pakistan due to the blessings of Lord Ram. “Therefore, those who claim that my words or actions are driven by the desire for citizenship are completely wrong. I will continue to stand for dharma and to expose the anti-nationals and pseudo-secularists who are damaging our ethos and attempting to divide our society. To those concerned for my safety, with the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, I am safe and happy with my family. My fate rests in the hands of Lord Ram (sic).”

Earlier, Kaneria had praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it celebrated its 100th anniversary.

“The world needs more organizations like @RSSorg — dedicated to social service without seeking recognition. I’ve seen their work across the globe: helping communities, supporting the needy, empowering youth. No caste, no religion, no boundaries, just service. I salute every volunteer carrying this mission forward. #RSS100Years (sic),” he wrote on X on October 2.



