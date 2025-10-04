Gill replaces Rohit as ODI captain; India ODI, T20I squads named for Australia tour

Shubman Gill was on Saturday (October 4) named as India's new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, for the tour of Australia.

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain of the team, while Rohit and Virat Kohli have also been named in the squad.

The 26-year-old Gill has played 55 ODIs since making his debut against New Zealand in January 2019. He has scored 2,775 runs at an average of 59.04 with eight centuries and 15 fifties.

Rohit's captaincy record

The 38-year-old Rohit was India's ODI captain from 2021, and his reign ended with the team winning the Champions Trophy in March this year. Under his leadership, India also won the Asia Cup in 2023 and reached the final of the ICC World Cup 2023. Also, as a stand-in skipper, Rohit took India to 2018 Asia Cup title triumph.

Rohit captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42 and losing 12, and the other two ended in a tie and no result.

In May this year, Gill was handed the Test captaincy after Rohit retired from the format. Now he is the leader in two formats while he is the vice-captain in T20Is.

Bumrah rested

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee, which met in Ahmedabad on Saturday, has decided to pick a new captain as they look to build the team for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI leg of the tour to manage his workload, while promising left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal has been recalled to the 50-over setup after a string of consistent performances in T20 internationals.

Both Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is and Tests, and Australia ODIs will be their first appearance for India in more than seven months.

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia starting from October 19. The T20Is are from October 29.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.