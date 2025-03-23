CSK vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, opts to bowl

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2025 match in Chennai here on Sunday evening (March 23).

For MI, Ryan Rickelton and Satyanarayana Raju are making their IPL debuts while Will Jacks (former RCB) and Mitchell Santner (former CSK) are making their debut for the Mumbai outfit.

This is the first game of the season for both teams. Both CSK and MI have won a record five IPL titles each.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.