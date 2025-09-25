Bumrah returns as India name squad for West Indies Tests; Gill to lead

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday (September 25) included in India’s Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, while Devdutt Padikkal came in as a replacement for an out-of-form Karun Nair.

Bumrah, who featured in only three of the five Tests in England owing to workload management, has made himself available for the two-match series beginning in Ahmedabad on October 2.



The squad will be led by Shubman Gill, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja named as vice-captain.

Regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who fractured his foot during the England series, is yet to regain full fitness and therefore was not available for selection.

“...hopefully will be available for home Tests against South Africa (in November),” BCCI’s selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said here.

Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan are the two wicket-keepers in the squad to make up for his absence.

Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

