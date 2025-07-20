Jasprit Bumrah: Boost or burden? India’s tough call for Manchester Test

India is facing a selection dilemma ahead of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Jasprit Bumrah, hailed as India’s pace spearhead, is at the centre of a growing debate, not because of his performance, but due to a statistical anomaly: India appears to win more often in his absence.

With the series tilted 2-1 in England’s favour, the big question now is whether the Indian team should gamble on Bumrah’s fitness or bench him again, as they did in Birmingham, where they secured a record victory.

Bumrah’s presence vs absence

Since his Test debut in 2018, Jasprit Bumrah has featured in 47 Tests, with India winning 20 and losing 23. Only four matches ended in a draw, giving India a 43% win rate with Bumrah in the playing XI.

However, without him, India has won 19 Tests and lost only five out of 27. The win percentage without Bumrah jumps dramatically to 71%. This statistic has ignited discussions among fans and pundits: Is Bumrah truly making the impact expected of him?

In the current series against England, India lost both Tests where Bumrah played—at Headingley and Lord’s. Intriguingly, they won the Birmingham Test, where Bumrah was rested, by a staggering 336 runs.

Away game record adds fuel

Bumrah’s overseas record adds more complexity. He has played 35 of his 47 Tests outside India, where the team won just 12 and lost 19. This translates to a modest win rate of 34% with Bumrah on the side. In contrast, in the nine away Tests India has played without him, they have won five and lost just three.

So, as India prepares for the Manchester showdown, these numbers present a strong case for resting the star pacer once again. But not everyone is convinced by the stats alone.

Beyond the numbers

Former Karnataka cricketer Deepak Chougule weighed in, arguing that Bumrah’s value can’t be quantified solely through match outcomes.

“Regardless of whether Bumrah plays or not, I think it will make a huge difference because he is an impact player,” said Chougule.

“There are other bowlers who will make a difference, I’m sure, given the chance.”

He also defended the team's cautious approach in managing Bumrah’s workload: “We should give him that freedom to understand his body and take all possible precautions. Any breakdown at this stage would make a huge difference in such a crucial game.”

High stakes in Manchester

India trails 1-2 in the five-Test series. If England wins at Manchester, they will clinch the series before the final match at the Oval. The Indian team management has made it clear that Bumrah will only play in one of the remaining two Tests.

Now, all eyes are on head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill. Will they risk Bumrah at Old Trafford, or play it safe and reserve him for the Oval finale?

The next few days may well determine not just the fate of the series but also the legacy of one of India’s most enigmatic fast bowlers.

