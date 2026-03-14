BCCI awards 2026: Lifetime Achievement honours for Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (March 14) said it will celebrate excellence across the Indian cricketing spectrum at the Naman Awards 2026 on Sunday (March 15) in New Delhi.

The annual ceremony recognises exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic and age group cricket while honouring individuals whose work has shaped the growth and stature of the game in the country.

ICC trophy-winning Indian teams to be honoured

A defining highlight of the Naman Awards 2026 will be the felicitation of all five ICC trophy-winning Indian teams. This will be a historic first for Indian cricket. The BCCI will honour the senior men’s team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the senior women’s team that won the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the men’s Under 19 team that won the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026, and the women’s Under 19 team that won the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2025. This special recognition celebrates an extraordinary period of success for Indian cricket on the global stage.

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At this year’s ceremony, Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will be bestowed with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI’s highest honour recognising outstanding service to Indian cricket.

Mithali Raj will receive the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women, recognising her extraordinary contribution to the growth and global stature of women’s cricket in India.

Domestic performances

The Naman Awards will also recognise outstanding performances across international, domestic, and age-group cricket during the 2024-25 season.

India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024–25 season for the second time. Smriti Mandhana will receive the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the fifth time in her career.

Among domestic performers, Ira Jadhav of Mumbai will receive the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer (Domestic) following a prolific season with the bat. Shafali Verma of Haryana will be honoured with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer (Senior Domestic One Day) for the 2024-25 season.

Ayush Mhatre of Mumbai will receive the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited Overs Competitions for the 2024-25 season, while Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey will receive the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy for the 2024–25 season.

The Mumbai Cricket Association will once again receive the award for Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments, having won four trophies and finished runner-up in two during the season.