Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup concerns: Jay Shah to meet BCCI officials

ICC Chair Jay Shah is set to hold a meeting with BCCI officials on Sunday (January 11) over the issue of Bangladesh’s reluctance to travel to India for next month’s T20 World Cup.

With India and New Zealand set to play the first ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara, Shah is in the city to witness the game as he has been invited by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA).

Mustafizur Rahman row

Recent political tensions between India and Bangladesh have resulted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangla paceman Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Following Rahman’s removal from IPL 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they will not play their T20 World Cup matches in India due to security concerns. So far, BCB has written two letters to the ICC.

What BCB said

In a statement, BCB said ICC had told them that it was “willing to work closely” to address their concerns.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team's matches," the BCB said.

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," it added.

Shah’s task not easy

India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of T20 World Cup. If Bangladesh don’t travel to India, their matches, scheduled to be held in Kolkata and Mumbai, will have to be moved to Sri Lanka.

On Sunday, Shah will have to find a solution to this issue as he meets BCCI officials in Vadodara. However, it won’t be an easy task for Shah, as per a report in NDTV.

Shah’s first task will be internal – reviewing the existing tournament and security plan with the BCCI and the ICC's operations team. That means identifying where Bangladesh feels ignored or inadequately reassured, and whether the ICC's responses so far have sounded procedural rather than empathetic, the report said.