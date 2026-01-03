Bangladesh-IPL row: BCCI asks Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the 2026 IPL edition amid growing strain in bilateral ties between the two countries.

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.

The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required.

"The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Saturday (January 3).

'Recent developments led to decision'

Asked why the BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to do so, he replied, "Because of recent developments all across." The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over Rahman's participation after the recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India's expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.

The criticism has also extended to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with some politicians from the ruling BJP questioning the call to include the bowler in the current scenario.

Rahman has featured in eight IPL editions since 2016, missing the tournament only in 2019 and 2020.

He has played for teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. The upcoming edition was going to be his first for three-time IPL winners KKR.

Bilateral cricket uncertain

India and Bangladesh cricket boards had postponed a white-ball bilateral series last year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday (January 2) said the series will be played there in September this year.

However, the BCCI is non-committal on the schedule and is unlikely to agree to it given the volatile political situation in Bangladesh.

The relationship between the two countries hit a rough note after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year following anti-government protests.

She was sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal this year for her alleged role in a deadly crackdown during the agitation in which several students were killed.

Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma five times over various issues, while India summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner Reaz Hamidullah once to express concerns over security in Bangladesh.

The transition, from what was widely regarded as an "India-friendly" Awami League government to a Muhammad Yunus-led interim dispensation, significantly altered Bangladesh's diplomatic position.

Dhaka's engagement with Pakistan to deepen ties further complicated the regional equation.

