Aus cricketers’ molestation draws widespread condemnation, sparks political storm

The alleged molestation of two Australian cricketers in Indore on Friday (October 24) has drawn widespread condemnation from cricketing bodies as well as the Opposition, with the incident creating a political storm and raising concerns yet again about the safety of women in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condemned the incident and termed it "unfortunate". Other cricket governing bodies have also expressed their concerns and condemned the stalking and molestation of the international players who were in Indore for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup tournament.

Opposition parties slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party of Madhya Pradesh, for the poor law and order in the state. To contain the damage, the BJP assured swift action against the accused.

Incident and FIR

A day after Australia defeated England in the ongoing World Cup, on October 23, two Australian players stepped out of their hotel to visit a nearby cafe along the Khajrana Road. While they were on their way to the cafe, a motorcycle-borne man allegedly followed them, touched them inappropriately, and fled.

The cricketers immediately alerted their team’s security officer, Danny Simmons, who swiftly contacted local security liaison officers and arranged a vehicle to assist the players. Simmons also lodged a complaint with the police. Police initiated the investigation and arrested the accused.

On October 23, upon receiving the complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Himani Mishra, met the players, recorded their statements and initiated the probe. An FIR was registered at the MIG Police Station under sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

When the incident took place, a bystander reportedly managed to note down the motorcycle’s registration number, which led to the identification and arrest of the history-sheeter, Akil Khan. Police arrested Khan on October 24. According to police, Khan sustained injuries when he tried to escape the arrest. Speaking to the news agency PTI, MIG Police Station’s Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him and the investigation into the current incident is underway.

BCCI and MPCA condemn

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, speaking to news agency ANI, said that necessary precautions would be taken. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also echoed him and appreciated Madhya Pradesh police's immediate action.

“This type of incident brings disrepute. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit,” Saikia said.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) expressed its shock and anguish over the incident, saying, "No one should ever have to endure such trauma".

The MPCA, as a host, apologised to the cricketers. It also emphasised the investigation into whether the players had sought security cover for the movement outside the hotel, or whether the movement occurred in the absence of any request for security.

In a statement, it said, "This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from the MPCA who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women".

The MPCA further lauded the cricketers for their determination and courage as they went on to play against South Africa on Saturday.

"Over the years, Indore has earned a proud reputation as a safe venue for the visiting teams and dignitaries from other fields. It is deeply painful that the disorderly action of one individual has caused such harm and cast a shadow over the city's image," read the statement.

"The local police and administration have consistently demonstrated diligence in ensuring player security during all official movements. During this tournament too, teams were provided adequate security for their visits to venues such as the Mahakaal temple and various recreation sites chosen by the teams/players,” MPCA added.

Political storm

While showing solidarity with the cricketers, Opposition parties criticised the BJP for failing to ensure safe spaces for women.

Shiv Sena (UBT) faction’s MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called this act shameful and disgraceful. In an X post, she wrote, "Disgraceful . We boast about economic growth, but we continue to fail to provide safe spaces for women".

State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari blamed BJP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the poor law and order, as the department directly comes under him.

"This is the same Indore, whose law and order is directly overseen by Mohan Yadav, who is the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Indore's in-charge minister... Such filth cannot be ignored at any cost in the country's cleanest city!" Patwari tweeted.

TMC urges fair probe

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which joined the bandwagon, said the incident had lowered the image of India before the world and urged a fair probe and punishment of the culprit at the earliest

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "Women cricketers were molested in an ICC-organised world cricket championship in BJP-ruled Indore. Mind, this happens during the double-engine government rule".

"We heard one person has been arrested in connection with this shameful act. But we do not know if the real perpetrator has been identified. We want a fair probe and punishment of the guilty at the earliest," he said.

TMC spokesperson Sudip Raha, in a post on X, said, "This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' under BJP rule."

"Before raising fingers upon Bengal, @BJP4India's zamindars must introspect, for it’s under their rule that India's daughters and guests are unsafe. They have dragged our nation's name through the mud before the entire world," Raha said.

Raha’s reference came at a time when the BJP had slammed the Mamata Banerjee regime repeatedly for "failing" to ensure the safety of women, citing the rape-murder of a woman medic at R G Kar Hospital in August 2024 and the rape of another woman medical student in Durgapur earlier this month.

BJP responds to the criticisms

In an attempt to quell the uproar, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reportedly said strict action would be taken against the accused.

"We have ordered the relevant officers to take strict action against the accused. An example should be set by giving strict punishment to prevent such an incident," quoting Vijayvargiya, India Today reported.

BJP leader Ajay Singh Yadav said that "The BJP is dedicated to the safety of foreign nationals and women, and measures are underway to ensure this".