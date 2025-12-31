Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn in induced coma: Report

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn, who featured in 67 Test matches for Australia, is in a serious condition at a Brisbane hospital, Australian media reported on Wednesday (December 31).

The 54-year-old former right-handed batter fell ill in recent days, with several media reports stating that he has been placed in an induced coma and is battling meningitis.

Teammates wish Martyn a speedy recovery

“Lots of love and prayers sending Damien Martyn's way. Stay strong and keep fighting, legend. Love to the family,” former Test teammate Darren Lehmann posted on social media.

Speaking to News Corp, close friend and former Australian Test wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said, “He is receiving the best possible treatment, and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that many people are sending their prayers and best wishes.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg also wished Martyn a swift recovery.

“I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and across the wider cricket community are with him at this time,” Greenberg said.

Success across formats

Renowned for his seemingly effortless stroke play, Martyn averaged 46.37 in Test cricket.

Born in Darwin, he made his Test debut at the age of 21, replacing Dean Jones in the 1992-93 home series against the West Indies, and went on to captain Western Australia at just 23.

His highest Test score of 165 came against New Zealand in 2005, one of his 13 Test centuries. Martyn played his final Test at the Adelaide Oval during the 2006-07 Ashes series before moving into commentary.

He also represented Australia in 208 one-day internationals, averaging 40.8. Martyn was part of the World Cup-winning squads in 1999 and 2003, scoring an unbeaten 88 in the 2003 final against India while batting with a broken finger. He was also a member of the victorious 2006 Champions Trophy squad.

(With agency inputs)