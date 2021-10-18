Scottish star cricketer delivered Amazon parcels before T20 World Cup

Captain Kyle Coetzer got emotional as he praised the all-round performance of Chris Greaves against Bangladesh

Scotland’s surprise win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 17) brought out new heroes like Chris Greaves, who used to deliver Amazon parcels two months back, and Mark Watt, who batted well at no. 7 to help his team win the first round match in Muscat.

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer, speaking after the Sunday win, got emotional as he praised the all-round performance of Greaves, who shone with the bat (45 off 28 balls) first and then with the ball (two vital wickets of Shakib and Mushfiqur) to give his team a realistic chance of making it to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Currently, Oman top the table, followed by Scotland.

Coetzer’s team scored 140 for the loss of nine wickets in their stipulated 20 overs while the Bangladesh team could manage only 134 for the loss of 7 wickets.

The 31-year-old Greaves was playing just his second international match. It was Scotland’s fourth appearance in the T20 World Cup.

“It was an incredible day for him but certainly it wasn’t a surprise for us. We knew he had the ability to do this. Really proud of Greaves, he had to sacrifice a lot. He was delivering parcels for Amazon not long ago and now he’s getting man of the match and playing against Bangladesh,” said an emotional Coetzer.

The Scottish captain took the opportunity to appeal to the “guardians of the game” to create more opportunities for the Associate Nations to show their potential at the highest level. “The exposure is really, really important for us and any Associate team. Sides like Scotland, Nepal or Malaysia when they perform and have a good game and win games of cricket it drives the cricket within their country,” said Coetzer.

The captain said that teams like his clearly need more opportunities to make a name for their country at the international level. “The youngsters’ aspire to try and play the game and when those opportunities are dried up, so to speak, it’s very hard to then encourage the cricket in the country,” he said.

On his team’s prospects in the tournament, said, “We certainly want to make a scene. This is our opportunity, this is our platform to do that.” He said his team has what it takes to make it to Super 12.