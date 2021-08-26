Bumrah reveals why he got ‘riled up’ during Lord’s Test

Bumrah’s reaction came as a response to Anderson’s comments on facing a lot of bouncers against the Indian pacer during the second Test

Jasprit Bumrah was a key elements in India’s victory over England at Lord’s in the second Test. Recently, the pace bowler revealed that heated exchanges with English players also fuelled his performance.

“As soon as the game got over and the day got over, some words were exchanged and we were really not happy. The exchanges were not pleasant. When I heard what was said, I got riled up. Because if something comes up…I’ll give it 10 times up,” Bumrah said on Sky Sports.

Bumrah’s reaction came as a response to James Anderson’s comments on facing a lot of bouncers against the Indian pacer during the second Test.

Anderson commented on the Tailenders podcast saying that he was caught off guard since all the batsmen coming in were commenting on the pitch being slow.

“When I came out to bat, Joe [Root] said Bumrah was not bowling as quick as he normally does. And then, the first ball was 90 miles an hour and on the money, wasn’t it? And it felt like, I haven’t felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out,” Anderson said.

Anderson sought vengeance when Bumrah came out to bat during India’s second innings at Lord’s, and with the Indian team being reduced to 209-8 with the overall lead being only 182 on Day 5, it seemed Anderson would have the last laugh. However, Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket stand greatly contributed to India’s 151-run win at Lord’s.