Big Bash’s controversial catch: Is it a six or out? Fans are deeply divided

Australian pacer Michael Neser took a sensational catch virtually from outside the ropes. Was it a catch? Or out? Take a look!

Australian pacer Michael Neser on Sunday took one of the most sensational — and controversial — catches during the Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday (January 1).

Batting for the Sydney Sixers, Jordan Silk hit a massive shot which seemed to be soaring over the boundary, but Neser (of Brisbane Heat) decided to do something else. Realising that he wasn’t balanced, Neser threw the ball up in the air, but it was still outside the ropes. He was in no mood to leave the catch.

Neser again jumped and caught the ball before throwing it again in the air — this time inside the ropes and cheekily caught the ball for the third and final time.

Advertisement

More drama was to unfold. Neser was unsure if it was out or not and the third umpire was brought in. Silk was ruled OUT, and he had to walk off.

But repeated replays and debates later, fans are still divided if it was out or a six.

The Law

Law 19.5.2 of the MCC states that “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.”

👏 Quite a few questions have emerged following this outstanding bit of fielding in the @BBL.@Gmaxi_32 provides expert commentary as to why this indeed was Out. See here for the Law: https://t.co/A1dNCFU9vo#MCCLawspic.twitter.com/OppIx2ufa6 — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) January 1, 2023

Cricket’s law-making body, MCC, later tweeted, “The FIRST contact must be inside the boundary, and the fielder can’t be touching the ball and the ground beyond the boundary at the same time.”

Deeply divided

Yet this decision divided opinion among cricket fans, with many saying the batsman should not have been given out and that it should have been a six. Many fans even commented that it was ridiculous how a batsman could be given out if a player takes a catch while in the air, but outside the ropes.

Debates are still continuing. What is your take?