Bengaluru schoolboy hits 115, takes all 10 wickets including 2 hat-tricks in one-day match

A Bengaluru schoolboy has achieved the rare feat of scoring a century and taking all 10 wickets including a double hat-trick in a one-day game in a tournament conducted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

According to official scores released by the KSCA on Wednesday (March 15), Shri Ram Global School’s Shaahan Shadab scored 115 runs off 88 balls with 23 boundaries and later took all 10 wickets.

Shaahan Shadab’s century powered Shri Ram Global School to 399/3 in 50 overs in the BTR Shield (Under-14 years for Group 1, III Division 2022-23) tournament in Bengaluru.

Later, paceman Shaahan Shadab, who opened the bowling, took all 10 wickets including two hat-tricks, in just four overs and conceded just eight runs (4-0-8-10). In his four-over spell, he bowled four wides. The opposition team – Freedom International School was all out for just 14 runs in seven overs.

Shaahan Shadab did not require any assistance from the fielders as all his 10 wickets were bowled and LBW. He had four LBW decisions in his favour and the other six victims were bowled.

Thanks to Shaahan Shadab’s all-round incredible feat, Shri Ram Global School won by a mammoth 385 runs.

In the history of Test cricket, England’s Jim Laker was the first bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings, in 1956, against Australia. Later, in 1999, the feat was matched by India’s Anil Kumble against Pakistan, and in recent times, New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel joined the elite list, against India in 2021.

Brief Scores

Shri Ram Global School: 399 for 3 in 50 overs [Shaahan Shadab 115 (88 balls, 23×4), Monish Gowda 87 (118 balls, 12×4), Adil Ranjith 78 not out (95 balls, 7×4)] beat Freedom International School: 14 all out in 7 overs [Shaahan Shadab 10/8] by 385 runs.