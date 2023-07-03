Bairstow dismissal: UK PM Rishi Sunak slams Australia for breaching ‘spirit of cricket’

The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters on Monday, “The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reacted to the controversial dismissal of England batsman Jonny Bairstow against Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

On Sunday (July 2), Australia defeated England by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-Test Ashes series. But the win was marred by Bairstow’s stumping by Alex Carey on the fifth and final day when the hosts were chasing 371.

After ducking a slow bouncer from Cameron Green, Bairstow had immediately left his crease to have a chat with captain Ben Stokes in the middle, believing that the ball was dead. However, wicketkeeper Carey played within the rules and broke the stumps, and third umpire Marais Erasmus gave a decision in favour of Australia.

While Australia played by the rules to send back Bairstow at a crucial phase of the run chase, there were many from England, including captain Stokes, coach Brendon McCullum, and the home fans at the ground, accusing the Pat Cummins-led team of playing against the spirit of the game.

Sunak, who witnessed the fourth day’s proceedings at Lord’s, has now joined the chorus of those pointing fingers at the Australian players.

“The game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible Test match and he has confidence England will bounce back at Headingley,” he added, as per reports in the British media.

According to the spokesperson, Sunak felt Australia’s actions in Bairstow’s dismissal was not keeping in the ‘spirit of cricket’.

Speaking after the match, Stokes, who made an epic 155 in a losing cause, told BBC’s Test Match Special (TMS), “When is it justified that the umpires have called over? Is the on-field umpires making movement, is that signifying over? I’m not sure. Jonny was in his crease then out of his crease. I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out.”

“If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no,” he added.