At Tihar jail, wrestler Sushil Kumar allowed to watch Olympics on TV

Earlier, a Delhi court had dismissed Kumar's plea for special diet in prison

Delhi Prison authorities on Thursday allowed two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged at Tihar jail, to watch television ahead of the Tokyo Olympic games, which begins on July 23.

On July 2, Kumar through his advocate, had urged prison authorities to provide him a television to keep updated about wrestling matches and other happenings outside the jail.

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, ” We will allow the TV for Sushil Kumar in the common area in the ward.”

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends, on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute, after which Dhankar had died. The two-time Olympic medallist was on the run after the incident. Later, he was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka area.

Kumar, who is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping, was shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was lodged earlier, and is staying in a separate cell. Several special safety arrangements have been made for the two-time Olympic medallist in the jail.

Police said 12 accused, including Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case. The police have claimed that Kumar is the ‘main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said there is video evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Earlier in June, a plea by Sushil Kumar seeking a special diet in prison, including health supplements and high protein food, as he wanted to continue pursuing his career in wrestling, was dismissed by a Delhi court.

Kumar has won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Apart from this, he was also the flag-bearer of India at the London Olympics of 2012.